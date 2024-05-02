Mixed results for Superior tennis team

May 1—It was a mixed bag for the Superior tennis team this past week.

Not so much in results as the Lady Bobcats kept dispatching the majority of players they faced in Philipsburg and Mission last week.

But the makeup of the teams they played and mostly defeated consisted of girl and boy players from both of those schools.

With not enough players available for a legitimate high school tennis match, Mission and Philipsburg recruited some male student players to fill in their depleted ranks.

Mother Nature finally stepped in and halted the match with a Superior duo ahead in the last doubles match before rain washed away the event.

Number one singles player Lanie Crabb, a senior who was recently cleared to return to play following a long battle with a surgically repaired knee, opened the match against Mission with an 8-0 win over a male player.

Superior's number two singles player, Camie Quick, won her match, also against a boy from Mission, 8-4.

In doubles play vs Mission, Olivia Greuter and Taylor Awbury beat two boys 8-0.

Saturday the Bobcats moved on to take on Philipsburg under threatening skies loaded with rain.

Josie Crabb and Perri Jasper lost to a boy/girl doubles team. That loss was offset by Ireland Heimrich and Mekenna Greuter, Superior, who beat two boys from Philipsburg 8-0.

A third match was just underway when the clouds opened, heavy rain fell and the rest of the match was washed away with the Superior doubles team leading.

After a series of matches this past Monday, the Lady Bobcats move on to Darby where they will play matches against Darby and Lone Peak this Friday at 1 p.m.