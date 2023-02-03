Mixed response as UK's historic Jockey Club scraps dress code

Britain's Jockey Club has scrapped dress codes at its 15 courses, including some of horse racing's most illustrious venues, generating a mixed response in Friday's newspapers.

The Jockey Club, which includes Cheltenham, Aintree and Epsom among its tracks, now advises spectators to "dress as you feel most comfortable and confident" following consultation with racegoers.

"We hope that by no longer placing an expectation upon people of what they should and shouldn't wear we can help highlight that racing really is for everyone," Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale said at Thursday's announcement.

The historic club, established in 1750, will still outlaw replica football shirts and "offensive" fancy dress outfits.

The exception to the rule over formal dress will be the members' enclosure at Epsom for the Derby on June 3 which "will also continue to require either morning dress (tailcoats) or formal daywear."

Traditionalists bemoaned the move, with the conservative Daily Telegraph's editorial saying that Cheltenham's showpiece Gold Cup already attracts 70,000 spectators, and that bad behaviour is a bigger concern.

"Prince and pauper have long enjoyed racing, the full spectrum downing alcohol while mostly remaining polite," it said.

"A problem has been a laddish or ladettish minority deliberately behaving badly," it added.

"They will behave no better for being told they may now wear trainers (sneakers)."

But The Times praised the move as a "sensible adaptation to modern mores" that may help boost declining attendances.

"The idea that civilisation will collapse because a T-shirt does not have a collar, or if a doorman is no longer allowed to designate certain footwear unacceptable and bar the wearer entry, is plainly silly," it added.

