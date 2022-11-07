Mixed reports surface of San Diego State moving to the Pac-12

Jack Carlough
·2 min read

For months, we have seen plenty of discussions regarding the next move for the Pac-12 after it was reported that both USC and UCLA (pending regent approval) will be heading for the Big Ten as soon as 2024. Questions immediately began to swirl about the next move the Pac-12 would make.

Gonzaga surfaced as a possibility over the weekend, although that wouldn’t make a difference for football. However, on Monday morning, Dan Patrick dropped a major announcement on his show: San Diego State is reportedly heading to the Pac-12 and the announcement could be made as early as this week.

Here’s what went down on Monday:

The segment from Patrick's show

Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner offered a different report

The Pac-12 appears to be prioritizing its media rights deal first

It is worth noting Wilner’s comments. After all, he was the one to break the massive news of USC and UCLA leaving and has been one of the most plugged-in insiders as far as the Pac-12 goes.

Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic echoed Wilner's comments

Another Pac-12 insider, John Canzano, is also with Wilner and Auerbach

Final thoughts

This move might happen, as many have reported, but this week? Most likely not, which means Dan Patrick’s report is a bit premature.

Or is it?

My gut tells me to trust the Pac-12 insiders and Auerbach, who have followed the situation closely for the past few months.

 

Further reading

