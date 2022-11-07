Mixed reports surface of San Diego State moving to the Pac-12

For months, we have seen plenty of discussions regarding the next move for the Pac-12 after it was reported that both USC and UCLA (pending regent approval) will be heading for the Big Ten as soon as 2024. Questions immediately began to swirl about the next move the Pac-12 would make.

Gonzaga surfaced as a possibility over the weekend, although that wouldn’t make a difference for football. However, on Monday morning, Dan Patrick dropped a major announcement on his show: San Diego State is reportedly heading to the Pac-12 and the announcement could be made as early as this week.

Here’s what went down on Monday:

The segment from Patrick's show

Source: San Diego State is expected to join the Pac 12. Announcement could be made as early as this week. #SDSU #Aztecs pic.twitter.com/o1n6YkTLKN — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 7, 2022

Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner offered a different report

If "as early as this week" really means "sometime after Nov. 17 and perhaps not ever," then the report is 100% accurate https://t.co/ykb4SRFljn — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 7, 2022

The Pac-12 appears to be prioritizing its media rights deal first

In other words, I have no reason to believe the DP Show report is accurate if the timeframe is the next few weeks. https://t.co/qIrvRH9sxx — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 7, 2022

It is worth noting Wilner’s comments. After all, he was the one to break the massive news of USC and UCLA leaving and has been one of the most plugged-in insiders as far as the Pac-12 goes.

Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic echoed Wilner's comments

Re: the report about the Pac-12 announcing the addition of SDSU as soon as this week, a source close to the situation tells @TheAthletic that the report is inaccurate. It's been my understanding that the Pac-12 will do its media deal first before any conference expansion. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 7, 2022

Another Pac-12 insider, John Canzano, is also with Wilner and Auerbach

Timing on possible SDSU to Pac-12 news feels premature by several weeks. Involved parties whispering to me that nothing has changed from when I inquired last week. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) November 7, 2022

Final thoughts

This move might happen, as many have reported, but this week? Most likely not, which means Dan Patrick’s report is a bit premature.

Or is it?

My gut tells me to trust the Pac-12 insiders and Auerbach, who have followed the situation closely for the past few months.

