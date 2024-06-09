Mixed Relay hero Barr reaches 400m hurdles semis

Ireland's 4x400m mixed relay hero Thomas Barr continued his impressive European Championships by reaching the 400m hurdles semi-finals in Rome.

Barr, who won bronze in the hurdles event at the 2018 championships, was the fastest of the competitors in the first round as he won his heat in a season's best of 49.31 seconds.

The Waterford man, 31, will now join the seeded athletes in Monday's semi-finals.

Barr's outstanding third leg, when he ran a split time of 44.90 seconds as he teamed up with Chris O'Donnell, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley, helped Ireland clinch a sensational triumph in the 4x400m Mixed Relay on Friday night which was the country's first European Championship gold since 1998.

Mark Smyth and Nicola Tuthill also progressed from their opening qualifiers in Sunday morning's session.

Raheny Shamrocks sprinter Smyth clocked a season's best of 20.93 seconds in the 200m to progress to Sunday evening's semi-finals as the final qualifier.

Tuthill, 20, was seventh of the 12 qualifiers for Monday's hammer final after producing a best throw of 69.85m with her final effort.

North Belfast athlete Emily Haggard-Kearney finished 64th in the women's half marathon in 1:17.04 - 30 places behind Shona Heaslip who clocked 1:12.19, while Hiko Tonosa took 43rd in the men's event in 1:05.42.

It will be a big Sunday night of action for the Ireland team as Portaferry athlete Ciara Mageean goes for gold in the women's 1500m final along with team-mate Sarah Healy and the other three members of the Ireland's victorious mixed relay squad are also in action in their individual events.

Adeleke and Mawdsley go in the women's 400m semi-finals along with team-mate Sophie Becker with Sligo man O'Donnell competing in the men's 400m semi-finals after coming through qualifying on Saturday morning.