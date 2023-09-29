Mixed news from Eagles on their injured defensive backs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles, potentially down two safeties for their game against Washington Sunday, announced some mixed news on Friday.

Rookie Sydney Brown is out for Sunday with his hamstring injury, but veteran Justin Evans, who suffered a neck injury Monday night in Tampa, may be available.

The Eagles ruled out Brown – and receiver Quez Watkins – but listed Evans as questionable. Evans, who didn’t practice on Wednesday and Thursday, was a full participant on Friday, which usually means he’s playing this weekend.

The only other safeties on the roster are starters Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds.

Brown is especially valuable because he played in the slot on Monday night in Tampa. With Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson both on Injured Reserve and Brown out, Mario Goodrich could return to active duty to share slot duties with James Bradberry. Undrafted safety Tristin McCollum from Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Texas, is on the practice squad.

As for Watkins, this will be the second game he’s missed. Olamide Zaccheaus replaced him as WR3 on Monday night and caught two passes for 58 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown. Watkins was listed as a limited participant Thursday and Friday after missing practice Wednesday.

DeVonta Smith, who was out Thursday with an illness, was limited Friday. Fletcher Cox was limited all three days with a knee but does not carry an injury designation, so he’ll be good to go Sunday afternoon. Additionally, Cam Jurgens (groin), who was limited Thursday, was full Friday and is no longer on the injury list.

Other full participants Friday include Britain Covey (hamstring), Zach Cunningham (ribs), Landon Dickerson (knee) and Boston Scott (concussion protocol).