Mixed feelings from Patriots fans in reaction to Jonnu Smith trade

Jonnu Smith being traded to the Atlanta Falcons took New England Patriots fans by surprise on Monday morning.

However, the feelings surrounding the trade have clearly been mixed.

There’s one group that’s obviously happy to move on from a struggling player that was set to have the second-highest salary cap hit on the entire roster for the 2023 season. So it’s understandable how a salary cap dump, along with the team gaining a seventh-round draft pick, could feel like a win for the Patriots.

And then there’s the other group.

That bunch isn’t happy that a once promising playmaker has amounted to little more than a seventh-round draft pick and $12.8 million in dead money. How did the Patriots manage to fail on offense with both Smith and Hunter Henry on the field together?

Perhaps the two sides can come to a happy medium if the team uses the extra space to make a significant splash in free agency. Here’s what people are saying about Smith being traded to the Falcons.

Ya know at least we got a 7😭 — Jeremiah Bridges (@anbujayy) March 13, 2023

At school right now and im crying of happiness and my friends think im dumb — Carson | Anime and Sports Enjoyer (@AllBostonSport) March 13, 2023

had to be done. Injuries def. played a part, but obviously. he was a disappointment. Also, I don't think last year's Offensive strategists really even thought to use the tight ends much until near the end. that should be different this year. I believe. Hope Henry stays healthy. — Kevin Harrington (@KHarryJr) March 13, 2023

Not mad at that one 👌🏽 — 🦉 Just Cece tweets (@JustCeceTweets) March 13, 2023

Guy got paid and did a whole lot of nothing. Good riddance — kobe la flame (@ViewzFromThe617) March 13, 2023

Only a 7th? — zurrsters (@YuhZurrster) March 13, 2023

a seventh round pick? that’s pathetic — kreisler (@kreislerafc) March 13, 2023

The patriots ability to pay/trade a lot of capital for splashy players that don't plan out and then proceed to eat dead cap and let them go for pennies is maddening. But, in Bill we trust 🤞 — 😈_|m Aaron m|_😈 (@hAy_A_Ron) March 13, 2023

For a 7th…. right? lmao — dakotaisabum…. (@dakotawithrow08) March 13, 2023

Damn, I liked Jonnu. — Chess (@forktown385) March 13, 2023

Seventh rounder. Better than nothing but not by much — CNYEric🇺🇸 (@TheBigE_228) March 13, 2023

Patriots receive 2 snickers as usual — theonlymorpheus (@theonlymorpheus) March 13, 2023

Never got the the stats for that contract. Good salary dump and got a pick. Those screaming for Hopkins…stop it. Value is not there unless extremely team friendly restructure. would lose more then we get in a trade for him. — pete libby (@plibby02) March 13, 2023

We should’ve gotten a third round pick, not seventh. Is that all we got? Horrible deal. I would’ve asked for a third and fourth or second to the fourth. — Lisa Lehrer Jacobs (@lazeydazey1964) March 13, 2023

Nice. Should be able to pick up a great practice squad player in the 7th rd — Man (@DonJuan603) March 13, 2023

Amazing job! Get rid of Smith to free up that extra money..that will only be used to upgrade the stadiums lighthouse and not improve the roster whatsoever. Woot woot! — Sean Paul (@spfw21) March 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire