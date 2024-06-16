It was a mixed bag for Manchester City’s players at Euro 24

Four of Manchester City’s players began their Euro 24 campaign overnight in a busy night for City’s stars in Germany. Manuel Akanji, Rodri, Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic were all in action as their countries began their European Championship campaigns.

For Switzerland, Manuel Akanji got through 90 minutes in their 3-1 Group A win over Hungary. The Manchester City defender put in a composed performance at the back for the Swiss as they began their campaign with a polished performance. Goals from Kwadwo Duah, Michel Aebischer and Breel Emboli were enough to claim all three points for Switzerland. Barnabàs Vega pulled a goal back in the second half for Hungary. But Embolo’s late goal settled the game in second-half stoppage time.

Meanwhile, in Berlin, Spain beat Croatia 3-nil in their Group B clash. Rodri played for Spain while Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic both started for Croatia. City’s midfield general got through 86 minutes for Spain before being substituted. He did pick up a yellow card and on another day perhaps could’ve seen red. Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic got through 90 minutes for Croatia but both will disappointed with their performances and the result. Goals from Alvaro Morata, Fabiàn Ruiz and Dani Carvajal in a first-half blitz were enough for Spain to pick up a valuable victory.

There will be more Manchester City stars in action later today. Nathan Ake and the Netherlands will begin their Euro 24 campaign against Poland. Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones will all likely be in action for England when they take on Serbia later tonight.