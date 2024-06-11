Mitre’s New Campaign Is a Nostalgic Flashback of Sunday League Football

For the launch of its latest football range, Mitre enlists acclaimed British photographer Ewen Spencer for a new campaign that makes its core products the star player.

The series of images and accompanying short film sees Spencer retreat to his signature nostalgia-induced storytelling as he hones in on the classic signifiers of grassroots football for the campaign. From waterlogged pitches to the forgotten balls discarded on a roof, a variety of shots play on the brand’s long association with the cultural side of UK football, evoking fond memories that almost every Sunday league player will be familiar with.

Landing at the heart of the campaign, the new range is playfully positioned to showcase how Mitre has individually tailored the Training, Match and League footballs to fit the different moments on the pitch. Captured in the midst of a tussle with a dog and upon a muddy puddle, the Ultimatch One stands out as the most durable in the range. Made using Hyperseal technology, the ball’s thermally bonded panels prove to be no match for rainy days on the pitch.

Built specifically for training and all-round practice, the Impel Evo is focused on cushioned control with soft foam lining on the interior. Making an appearance in its natural environment, it features in the trunk of a coach’s car, bundled with a bag of other training balls. Meanwhile, the official FIFA-certified Delta Evo is pictured in action, revealing the new debossed Hyperflow grooves for accuracy and stability.

