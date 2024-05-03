'Mitov a shoo-in for Saints player of the season'
We asked who has been your standout player for St Johnstone this season.
Here's what you had to say:
Brian: Graham Carey has been far better than any other player all season.
Jason: Adama Sidibeh.
Les: It's been a rotten season to say the least. Player of the year is definitely Dimitar Mitov - he is a shoo-in. He has been the one highlight; I very much doubt he will be at McDiarmid Park next season, no matter which league we are in.
Dennis: No one is suitable for player of the year, other than maybe the goalkeeper Mitov. Worst team I have seen in my time.
James: There's only one contender - Mitov.