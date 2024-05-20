Mitov relishes survival heroics as new owners wait in wings

St Johnstone’s player of the year Dimitar Mitov says securing top-flight football for another season is huge for the Perth club, especially with the arrival of new owners at McDiarmid Park.

Former chairman Geoff Brown has agreed a deal to sell Saints to American lawyer Adam Webb, and goalkeeper Mitov is clear about the significance of being able to hand over a Premiership club.

“It’s huge, especially for us. It’s been a frustrating season, everybody knows that but we’ve found a way," he told BBC Scotland.

“It’s very exciting, especially when new owners are coming into the football club. We haven’t met them yet so we’re not sure exactly what ideas they have yet but we don’t have to worry about that right now.

"We’re going to celebrate with the boys, go back to our families because it’s been a really long and frustrating season and we deserve a little break now."

In a disappointing overall campaign for the Perth side, Saints’ Bulgarian keeper was the one player whose consistency never dipped.

It was perhaps fitting that a crucial penalty save he made at Motherwell in the final match helped Levein’s men secure 10th place on goal difference, and with it, Premiership safety.

“Those are the moments people remember for a very, very long time because if that penalty goes in, it’s 1-1 and it’s a completely different game. This is why you work.

"People don’t see the hard work we do behind closed doors so I’m absolutely delighted I managed to make the save and then of course, five minutes later, I think we scored the second goal, so it was amazing.”

“I feel like I’ve been really good this season but for me it’s about being consistent in everything you do.

"The hardest thing in football is being consistent at the highest level possible. I’m trying to get there. I’m not there yet but I’m trying my absolute best to get there one day. "