Mitchell's Quinn Dannenbring edges Maddie Childs in playoff as Kernel girls golf claims home invite

May 10—MITCHELL — A banner day at home for the Mitchell High School girls golf team ended with a pair of Kernels playing extra holes to decide the Mitchell Invitational individual title.

Quinn Dannenbring took home her first individual title of the season for the Kernels at the Mitchell Invitational on Friday at Lakeview Golf Course in a playoff over teammate Maddie Childs. Mitchell also swept the top-three positions on the leaderboard en route to its fourth team title of the year, posting a team score of 323.

Dannenbring and Childs both carded 6-over rounds of 78 around Lakeview's par-72 layout, forcing a sudden-death playoff for the first time this season. Dannenbring won on the first extra hole at No. 1 with a par, while Childs missed a short putt to extend the playoff.

Allison Meyerink, who won Mitchell's home quadrangular at Lakeview on April 18, finished in third place a stroke behind the top-two, firing a 79. Aberdeen Central's Olivia Braun and Kyley Wirebaugh completed the top-five, shooting 80 and 81, respectively.

The Golden Eagles were the runner-ups in the team standings behind the Kernels with a score of 336, four strokes clear of third-place Watertown, which posted a score of 340 as a team. Rapid City Stevens (351) and O'Gorman (366) came home in fourth and fifth place, respectively, in the 12-team event.

Other scores for the Kernels include Anna Eliason's 88 to finish in 15th place. Mia Larson posted a 93 finishing 26th, and Ava Eliason was 34th with a 95.

Mitchell returns to the course on Monday, May 13, teeing it up at the Warrior Invitational hosted by Sioux Falls Washington at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.