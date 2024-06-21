Mitchell's Mia Mullenmeister garners Gatorade girls soccer player of the year honors for South Dakota

Jun. 21—MITCHELL — Following a record-setting run with Mitchell High School, Mia Mullenmeister was named the 2023-24 Gatorade South Dakota girls soccer player of the year, announced Thursday in a release.

In becoming the first Kernels player to win the award, Mullenmeister helped guide MHS to its best season in program history during her senior campaign last fall.

The Kernels compiled a 16-2 record, advanced to their first state title game, and finished as the Class AA runners-up. Along the way, the 5-foot-6 forward racked up a state-leading 43 goals to go with five assists, including nine goals across four postseason games. Mullenmeister ended her prep career with three first-team all-state selections and 130 goals, and she was a 2023 United Soccer Coaches High School All-American honoree.

"When we played against Mitchell, Mia was the difference-maker in the game," Sioux Falls Christian coach Jordan Salamido said in the release. "We needed to double-team her the entire game and she still managed to score."

Mullenmeister graduated early from MHS to enroll early at Utah State University this past spring. She'll begin her collegiate career with the Aggies this fall. This summer, Mullenmeister is playing for Sioux Falls City Football Club of the Women's Premier Soccer League, the second tier of women's soccer in the United States and Canada.

Off the field, Mullenmeister maintained a 4.0 grade-point average at MHS, where she was involved through the Green Team Recycling Club and Health Occupations Student Association. She also volunteered locally as part of multiple community service initiatives through her church.