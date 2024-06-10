Mitchell's Mallory Fortin claims state title at varsity trapshooting tournament

Jun. 10—ABERDEEN — For the second-straight season, the South Dakota Class 2A varsity female trapshooting champion hails from Mitchell.

Mallory Fortin, a rising senior, captured the state title at the 2024 South Dakota State High School Clay Target League state tournament with a score of 93 out of a possible 100. A year ago, Fortin finished second at the state shoot to teammate Delana Henkel.

Not far behind, Mitchell's Macey Linke (91) finished in a tie for third place. Bailey Henkel, last year's female junior varsity champion, and Brooke Ver Hey were part of a tie at 12th place with scores of 83, while Avrie London (74) was 20th for Mitchell.

In the sub-varsity divisions, Mitchell finished first as a team in the junior varsity standings with a team total of 433 and was second in novice at 360.

Trinity Wilson earned the top spot among junior varsity females with a mark of 88. Wilson also finished first out of five shooters in the novice female skeet tournament with a mark of 67.

Wilson was joined by teammates Lillian Peterson (84), Shaelyn Kaupp (82) and Hadleigh Wilson (80) within the top 10. In the junior varsity male competition, Gavin Paul and Kyler Mayer ended in a three-way tie for second place at 88, and Conor Herrlein (85) was 10th.

Garret Stone (90) finished seven targets up on teammate Alex Foster (83) in the novice male division, giving Mitchell the top two shooters in the division's final standings. Delaney Linke (65) was Mitchell's top shooter in the novice female division, taking eighth place.

McCook Central and Platte-Geddes each placed three shooters within the top 10 of the varsity male standings. McCook's Hunter Sieverding and Prayden Acheson were part of a three-way tie for second at 98, and teammate Will Rotert (96) tied for eighth. P-G's Tristen Petrik and Owen Feiok ended in a three-way tie of their own for fifth at 97, with Holdyn Gallagher (96) also part of the eighth-place tie.

Chance Henkel was Mitchell's top shooter in the standings, tying for 12th with a score of 95, while teammates Trell Kaupp (93), Mason Fossness (92) and Lucas Paul (92) all finished inside the top 25, as well.

Sieverding, Acheson, Petrik, Rotert and Paul were five of the six shooters to record 50 straights in the state shoot. The sixth was champion Dylan Drexler, of Brandon Valley, who went a perfect 100-for-100.

Among area shooters in the varsity female competition, McCook's Evangeline Gerlach and P-G's Kalli Summerville tied for eighth place at 85, as P-G's Harper Kirsch joined Mitchell's Henkel and Ver Hey in the 12th-place tie.

As a team, P-G claimed the varsity title with a total score of 472, edging out McCook Central (469) and Brandon Valley (465).

In the junior varsity female division, P-G's Aspen Strand (85) finished in third place and McCook's Katelyn Tieszen (77) tied for 10th. McCook's Easton Meyer (87) tied for fifth place in the junior varsity male ranks.

P-G's Piper Rasmussen tied with Harrisburg's Natalie Zwart at 76 for the top spot in the novice female standings.

At the Class 1A level, Kimball placed three shooters among the top seven of the varsity male standings. Braxton Pulse claimed third place at 97, followed by Chevy Fees and Cylas Assman as part of a four-way tie for fourth at 96. Pulse and Fees were two of just four total shooters to record 50 straights in the state shoot.

Winner/Colome's Jude Sargent was also part of the fourth-place tie, and teammate Jack Anderson finished in a five-way tie for 10th place at 94. Chamberlain's Rayden Haak rounded out the area shooters in the top 10, as his mark of 95 tied for eighth.

Ashton Holmes, of Groton Area, was the high gun, finishing a perfect 100-for-100.

In the varsity female standings, Ethan's Emily Gades and Alyssa Gades tied for fourth place with scores of 87. Howard's Ann Connor (85) tied for seventh, and Chamberlain's Kali Randall (83) finished in 10th place.

Belle Fourche teammates Alexandra Klocek and Brenna Leitner tied for the top spot with final marks of 95.

At the junior varsity level, Chamberlain topped the team standings with a trio of top-10 male shooters and two of the top three female shooters. In the JV female ranks, Riley Simonsen claimed first place with an 85 score, as Amelia Schroeder (83) tied for second. Chase Hansen shared the top score of 95 in the JV male standings with Centerville's Thomas Rotter. Blaine Krenke (91) was fourth and Sutton Powers (87) ended in a four-way tie for eighth for Chamberlain.

Overall, Chamberlain's winning junior varsity team score was 442, with Lyman in third at 408.

At the junior varsity level, other top 10 area shooters included Ethan's Chloe Weber (80) and Lyman's Claire Griffith (76) in the female leaderboard along with Lyman's Jake Millard (90) on the male side.

Lyman's Gabe Smith tied for second place in the novice males division with a mark of 78 (of a possible 100), while Kimball's Ashton Krumvieda tied for sixth at 74. Canton's Dawson Gardner won the division with a score of 84.

Among novice females, Ethan had Haylee Hall (78) tie for second and Sophie Hendrickson (74) in sole possession of fifth place. Dakota Valley's Claire Wiebelhaus took first place at 79.

Mitchell's Trell Kaupp and Chamberlain's Chase McQuirk each posted a score of 93 to finish as part of a three-way tie for fourth place in the varsity male skeet tournament. Kaupp was one of seven shooters, male or female to notch 25 straights in the skeet competition.

Kimball's Chevy Fees (91) ended in a three-way tie for seventh, while Winner/Colome had three shooters — Jude Sargent (89), Jack Anderson (88) and Noah Manke (87) — finish in the top 20. Chamberlain's Chase Hansen (88) and Chase Hopkins (86) and Mitchell's Nathan McCormick (86) were also notable area top-25 finishers.

Belle Fourche's Jonah Musilek won the varsity male high gun title with 99 of a possible 100, including a run of 93 straight, and teammate Alexandra Klocek took the varsity female title at 98.

At the sub-varsity levels, top area shooters included: JV male: Ryden Becker, Kimball, 86, second place; JV female: None; Novice male: Jasper Penny, Lyman, 78, fourth; Novice female: Kali Randall, Chamberlain, 57, fouth.