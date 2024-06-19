Mitchell's Everett Morrison wins SDGA Junior Tour event in Huron

Jun. 19—HURON — Mitchell's Everett Morrison finished in the front of the pack at the South Dakota Golf Association Junior Tour stop at Broadland Creek Golf Course on Wednesday.

The rising junior shot a one-under-72 to distance himself from the rest of the field in the boys 16-18 age group by five strokes, recording five birdies on his way to victory. Mitchell's Samuel Titze and Marshall Widstrom tied for fifth, each shooting an 81.

Oacoma's Chase McQuirk tied for second in the boys 14-15 age group, shooting an 82, while Kate Schutz, of Mitchell, placed fourth among the girls 12-13 age group, shooting a 120.

In the boys nine-hole 9-and-under competition, Winner's Trigg Haiar placed first, shooting a 49, and Mitchell's Reed Schutz was third, scoring a 58. Zoey Zeigler, of Winner, won the girls nine-hole 9-and-under division with a 75.

The SDGA Junior Tour continues on Monday, June 24th, with events at the Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen, and the Spearfish Canyon Country Club.