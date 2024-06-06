Mitchell's Everett Morrison leads age group at SDGA Junior Tour stop in Madison

Jun. 6—MADISON, S.D. — The South Dakota Golf Associations' Junior Tour season continued on Thursday at Madison Country Club, with golfers competing in five age divisions from 9-and-under to age 18.

In the age 16-18 boys division, Mitchell's Everett Morrison tied for the medalist honors with Jesse Hernandez, of Aberdeen, with each golfer shooting rounds of 11-over 82.

Abby Westra, of Sioux Falls, won the age 16-18 girls division with a round of 96. Madison's Sienna Maxwell won the 14-15 girls division (99), while Sioux Falls' Brayden Beecroft won the 14-15 boys division (86). The age 12-13 girls division was won by Ava Bain, of Sioux Falls (109), while the boys competition was won by Kooper Wookey, of Clark (91).

In the nine-hole divisions, the 9-and-under boys division was won by Madison's Wells Bruce with a score of 40. Winner's Trigg Haiar was second with a score of 49. The 9-and-under girls winner was Lyla Tjepkes, of Hartford (64), while the 10-11 boys division was won by Aberdeen's Braylen Liebl (48) and the girls division was won by Madelynn Lahren, of Brookings (59).

On May 29, the tour played at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion. Area notables from that event included Chamberlain's Trey Speer taking second place in the girls 14-15 division, shooting 91 and Mitchell's Emma Reinisch taking third place in the girls 12-13 division, shooting 118. Burke's Brody Indahl was fifth in the boys 12-13 division (85).

The SDGA Junior Tour runs through July 24 with a series of one-day events, representing three regions — Northeast, Southeast and West — around the state. Players can play in as many events as they'd like leading up to the SDGA's Junior Championship, which will be held July 29-31 at The Bluffs in Vermillion.

The SDGA Junior Tour is in action on Monday, June 10, at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre and on Thursday, June 13, at Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton. The tour visits Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell on Monday, June 17.