Mitchell's Carsyn Weich leads the way as top tennis players win titles at Mitchell Tennis Classic

Jun. 16—MITCHELL — It was a successful weekend for Mitchell's Carsyn Weich on the tennis court.

Weich secured three titles at the Mitchell Tennis Classic on Sunday at Hitchcock Park, one of three athletes to secure multiple victories. The annual summer tennis tournament hosted 33 players spread across two boys divisions and two girls divisions in singles play. Each player also participated in a doubles division.

Weich won the first of her two titles on Saturday, winning the Australian Open division teaming with her Flight 2 doubles partner Elly Clement from the fall high school season. The duo defeated Elliot Smith and Ava Prunty 8-4. She then teamed up with Jager Juracek to defeat Megan Mastel and Luke Jerke in the Davis Cup division final 8-4 on Sunday.

In singles play, Weich did not drop a single set in each of her three matches, ultimately winning the French Open division in straight sets over Sophia Menden 6-1, 6-4.

Juracek, for his part, also won the U.S. Open division in boys singles, defeating Cooper Weeks in the first round 6-4, 3-6, 10-6, before narrowly defeating Levi Loken in the semifinals 10-6. He then won the final over Ryley McKeown by default.

The other multi-champion from the weekend was Htoo Say Zan, who won the Miami Open division with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over runner-up Jacob Delehant, and the Indian Wells division teaming with Max Brosz. The duo won both of their matches in the division, as it utilized a round-robin format.

Other champions from the weekend are Charlee Cimpl in the Laver Cup division, winning all four matches in the round-robin tournament, with her match over Sydney Bohle being the difference. Cimpl won 7-6 (5), 6-1 over Bohle, who was the runner-up with a 3-1 record.

The No. 3 doubles team from the boys' spring season of Cooper Star and Sutton Thompson won the Wimbledon division with a 4-0 match record. Juracek and Levi Loken finished in second place with a 2-2 record, defeating Jerke and Matthew Mauszycki 8-6 to secure the runner-up finish.