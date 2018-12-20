Mitchell's 23 on 6 3s leads Georgia State past UNCW 86-71

ATLANTA (AP) -- Devin Mitchell hit six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points and Georgia State used two big runs to defeat UNC Wilmington 86-71 on Wednesday night.

Mitchell was 6-of-10 shooting, including 5 of 7 behind the arc, in the first half as the Panthers (8-4) shot 58 percent, making 10 of 18 from distance, for a 51-33 lead. Georgia State used a 15-0 run, with Jeff Thomas scoring seven, to take a 25-10 lead midway through the first half and Mitchell nailed two 3s in the final minute.

The Panthers had a 16-7 run early in the second half to push the lead to 70-45. That allowed them to weather UNCW's 13-0 spurt that followed. Mitchell stopped the run with a 3-pointer and when the Skyhawks got within 11, Malik Benlevi and Thomas hit back-to-back 3s.

Thomas and D'Marcus Simonds added 14 apiece for Georgia State as all five starters scored in double figures. The Panthers finished at 55 percent, making 14 of 27 3s.

Jaylen Fornes had 20 points and Jeantal Cylla 18 for the Skyhawks (4-8), who had 22 turnovers that cost them 31 points.