Mitchell youth archery promises to teach more than techniques

Jun. 18—MITCHELL — For kids who want to try their hand at archery and hatchet throwing, they'll get a chance this weekend.

South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures and the Game Fish and Parks Outdoor Campus are hosting an outdoor archery and throwing event on June 21 at the Stump Shooters Archery Range in Mitchell. The event is open to kids age 7 and older.

The event will feature archery stations complete with three-dimensional targets for kids to aim at while working with experienced hunters on the proper techniques. There will also be a hatchet-throwing activity interspersed with the event, as the goal is to get kids to develop a greater appreciation for the outdoors.

"It's all about getting young people outdoors," said Linda McEntee, executive director of Big Friend Little Friend of the Mitchell Area and partner organization. "Spending time outdoors fosters a connection with nature and appreciation for the beautiful resources that South Dakota offers."

The SDYHA has partnered with Big Friend Little Friend chapters in their areas to hold events since 2018, when events under the partnership were held in Rapid City that year. They are also part of Big Friend Little Friend's mentorship program, pairing young kids with experienced hunters in a variety of disciplines.

The outdoor activities are also not limited to hunting. The program also features fishing and hiking among other events to connect kids with nature, hopefully teaching them valuable lessons along the way and a better understanding of the environment they live in.

"Spending time outdoors with mentors encourages appreciation for the environment and a sense of responsibility for its conservation," McEntee said.

The event will present the opportunity for kids to step out of their comfort zones, while also providing a future opportunity to participate in the youth hunting season.

Kids in the program visit landowners during the hunting season and will ask permission to partake in the activity. They write a thank you note to the landowner afterwards. Through the program and the event, it can serve as a springboard to greater opportunities while teaching common characteristics integral to outdoor activities and beyond.

"This program teaches patience, respect, and ethical decision making," McEntee said. "Any young person can come out, join, and explore these activities through, along with much more."

The archery and hatchet-throwing event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, and it runs until noon at the Stump Shooters Archery Range, located at 5751 Airport Road. Parents will need to sign a permission form in order for their child to participate.