Mitchell Trubisky's Troubles

Matt Nagy is getting closer and closer to stopping the fight. Two weeks after he kept Mitchell Trubisky’s car in neutral against the Eagles, he pulled it off the road altogether vs. the Rams. A “hip injury” was the official stated reason, an explanation both Nagy and Trubisky went along with, but the sideline body language told a different story. After Nagy provided a consoling moment, Trubisky stood around in a ballcap away from team doctors.

Maybe Nagy and Trubisky have genuinely rationalized that it was not a real benching. Whatever it was, it was a precursor. Quarterbacks who have been benched once will be benched twice. The cork does not go back into the bottle. Even if the injury is genuine, that would hardly be a reassuring development. One of the only things that kept Trubisky afloat in 2018 fantasy leagues was his rushing yardage. It disappeared after his Week 11 shoulder injury, and won’t be returning following this Week 11. More ailments would mean an even less dynamic player.

Shockingly bereft of big-play ability despite having a trio of big-play wideouts at his disposal, Trubisky has no viable path to upside. With his downside already through the floor, there is no longer a case to be made for him in either real life or fantasy. He’s reached the point his career where he needs to be rebuilt, and that is not going to happen with a desperate 4-6 team chasing last year’s faded glory. If Trubisky’s hip magically heals and he remains under for Weeks 12 and 13, he will be greeted by a pair of inviting matchups in the Giants and Lions. The most likely outcome is that it is he who rolls out the red carpet for his beleaguered foes, and not vice versa.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Five Week 11 Storylines

Story continues

Marlon Mack reaches 100 yards for the first time since Week 5 before breaking his hand. All floor, no ceiling of late, Mack was rumbling toward a gloriously-painted vaulted number before suffering the fracture. Fantasy owners had largely already gotten what they came for, with a rugged 13-yard touchdown amongst Mack’s 109 yards on the ground, but the injury cost all involved a shot at a week-winning type effort. That point was underscored by journeyman Jonathan Williams checking in and finishing with an additional 13/116. With Jordan Wilkins sidelined with an ankle injury, it should be Williams who leads the Colts’ backfield for Thursday’s short-week matchup with the Texans’ reeling defense. In the final week with byes, Williams will be a plug-and-play RB2. Nyheim Hines, who caught just three passes on Sunday, will be a faint FLEX in the fantasy night sky.

Kyle Allen stops being subtle in his Cam Newton remembrance campaign. Even as he did things like nearly rally the Panthers to a road win in Green Bay, Allen kept offering little reminders that Panthers fans and football observers writing Newton’s Carolina obituary might be biting off more than they could chew. Sunday, he showed how far the Panthers really are from finding an escape hatch from their aging and expensive franchise player. There are real concerns with 30-year-old Newton’s recent injury history, but even at next year’s $23 million cap number, he remains the only quarterback solution on the Panthers’ roster. Now the owner of just one more touchdown (10) than interceptions (nine), Allen tacked on five sacks and an intentional grounding penalty vs. the Falcons’ resurgent defense. The second-year pro has produced multiple scores in just 3-of-8 appearances. Allen has been great for a backup. He simply hasn’t been anything more.

Bo Scarbrough wins Lions’ lead back contest. On the 53-man roster for fewer than 24 hours at game time, Scarbrough didn’t seem like a candidate to start against the Cowboys. But start he did before decisively winning the snap and touch battles. Scarbrough was on the field for 31 plays to Ty Johnson’s 18 and J.D. McKissic’s 14, handling the ball 14 times to Johnson’s three and McKissic’s six. Both powerful and athletic, Scarbrough broke tackles and piled up yardage after first contact. He certainly seemed to be the best player so far to get a crack at it in the Lions’ post-Kerryon Johnson backfield. Although he is strictly a two-down talent, Scarbrough will be worth the late-season FAAB and waivers plunge. The Redskins are the softest of Week 12 matchups.

Courtland Sutton continues his emergence in Minnesota. Straight up bullying Xavier Rhodes, Sutton procured one of the only things that had been in short supply for him this season, a 100-yard day. It was Sutton’s first 100-yard effort since Week 1, though he averaged 72 in the eight-game interim. Sutton could have been even more of a box score stuffer, but Brandon Allen missed him on a probable 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage (it would have also been reversed by a Broncos penalty, anyways). Sutton also tacked on a 24-yard DPI that brought the Broncos down to the Vikings’ three-yard line, and contributed a 38-yard pass to Tim Patrick on a trick play. Winning 1-on-1 matchups no matter who is at quarterback, Sutton could soon be catching passes from deep-ball specialist Drew Lock. It does figure to be Allen under center for this week’s tough matchup with Tre’Davious White and the Bills.

Jameis Winston throws like 8,000 more interceptions. It was yet another embarrassing day for Winston, who finished with four picks for what felt like the 10th time this season. In actuality, it was “only” the second, but Winston now has 21 turnovers compared to 19 touchdowns. He’s on pace for 29 interceptions, which would be the most since Brett Favre in 2005. Winston keeps laying bare all his alibis. It’s not his supporting cast, which is elite. It’s not his coaching, which has been upgraded. It’s Winston. Although he’s still somehow only 25 years old, Winston is in the final year of his rookie deal. There is no longer any mystery. Although capable of instant offense, he’s more prone to drive-derailing mistakes. He is a Fitzpatrick-ian backup, one who will nevertheless remain a fantasy QB1 for however long he keeps his job this season.

Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.

Five More Week 11 Storylines

David Johnson doesn’t touch ball vs. 49ers. Johnson and his balky back/tender ankle played all of eight snaps in Santa Clara, spectating as Kenyan Drake handled the rock 22 times for 80 hard-fought yards. Why the Cardinals continue to keep Johnson on the 46-man game day roster remains a mystery, as he has not looked healthy for over a month. The situation might finally come to a head during the Cards’ Week 12 bye, as Chase Edmonds (hamstring) is due back upon their return. Johnson is highly paid but currently lacking any explosion, not to mention confidence. With roster spots at a premium as the fantasy regular season draws near a close, desperate players can gamble that they won’t regret cutting their first-round pick.

Deebo Samuel stays hot vs. Cardinals. With Emmanuel Sanders gimpy and Dante Pettis doghoused, Samuel caught at least eight balls for 112 yards for the second time in seven days. As he did Monday evening vs. the Seahawks, the second-round rookie surpassed 10 targets, giving him 21 over the past two weeks. That’s tied for sixth amongst wideouts in that timespan. A handful after the catch, Samuel is both compiling and offering big-play ability for an injured and undermanned offense that’s currently lacking both. He has a Week 12 matchup with a Packers pass defense that started out hot but takes on more water with each passing week. Even if George Kittle returns and Sanders gets healthier, Samuel will be in the WR3 mix.

Calvin Ridley fulfills post-Mohamed Sanu destiny. It took three games, but Ridley finally took advantage of the wide-open highway left if Sanu’s wake, ripping the Panthers for 8/143/1 in another surprising Falcons victory. It was his first 100-yard day since Week 2, as well as the second-highest total of his career. Providing chunk yardage all afternoon, Ridley posted gains of 34, nine, 12, 26, 11, six (touchdown), nine and 36. A nice little Sunday. The eight targets still were not anything truly exceptional, though they were Ridley’s third most of the year. With Austin Hooper (knee) likely to remain sidelined for Week 12, Ridley will be all systems go for a monster follow-up effort vs. the Bucs’ impression of a defense.

John Brown finally hits some big plays against the Dolphins. Brown entered Week 11 9-for-9 on 50-yard efforts but lacking a 100-yard day since Week 1. The Dolphins took care of it, springing Brown free for scores of 40 and nine yards as he finished with a 9/137/2 line on his most targets (14) since 2016. His Week 12 reward is a matchup with Chris Harris, though fellow speedster Stefon Diggs dusted Harris for a 54-yard score at the same time Brown was tormenting the Dolphins. One of the safest players in fantasy this season, Brown does face an increasingly-tough schedule, with the Cowboys, Ravens, Steelers and Patriots following the Broncos. Sunday will almost certainly go down as his 2019 high-water mark.

Michael Gallup stays cooking with 9/148/0. Contributing a highlight-reel catch for the second consecutive week, Gallup reached a new career high in receptions while posting his most yards since Week 1. His whopping 13 targets were his second most of the season. An absolute beast in contested-catch situations, Gallup is proving to be the perfect foil to tactician Amari Cooper, giving Dak Prescott a variety of ways to beat opposing defenses in his receiver corps. The good feelings won’t last long, as the Patriots are now on tap for Week 12. After that, Cooper gets a dose of Tre’Davious White and the Bills followed by the Bears and the Rams. Gallup is ascending, but more speed bumps are waiting in front of him.

Questions

1. Why wouldn’t the Falcons’ defense suddenly become the ‘85 Bears?

2. Is Daniel Snyder Andy Kaufman? This whole thing has to be a bit, right?

3. Is Rob Gronkowski un-retiring or announcing a new workout gel?

Early Waiver Look (Players owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)

QB: Jacoby Brissett (@HOU), Sam Darnold (vs. OAK), Daniel Jones (@CHI), Ryan Tannehill (vs. JAX), Ryan Fitzpatrick (@CLE), Mason Rudolph (@CIN), Jeff Driskel (vs. WAS)

RB: Bo Scarbrough, Jonathan Williams, Derrius Guice, Raheem Mostert

WR: Darius Slayton, A.J. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Chris Conley, Randall Cobb, Zach Pascal, Hunter Renfrow, Demaryius Thomas, Cole Beasley

TE: Noah Fant, Dallas Goedert, Mike Gesicki, Ryan Griffin, Jonnu Smith, Cameron Brate, Ben Watson

DEF: Falcons (vs. TB), Browns (vs. MIA), Giants (@CHI), Lions (@WAS), Bengals (vs. PIT)

Stats of the Week

40. That’s a snap total Marquise Brown has not cleared since Week 4.

Andy Behrens summarizes the Kalen Ballage saga: “Ballage just gave us the third game in NFL history in which a player rushed for single-digit yards on five-or-more carries AND caught five passes for single-digit yards.”

Via Kristen Rodgers: Tom Brady’s 14 incompletions in the first half vs. the Eagles were a new career high. Very down on his performance after the game, Brady is now sporting a 6.8 YPA, which would be his lowest since 2006. He’s on pace for 22 scores, which would be his fewest for a non-injury shortened season since 2001.

Ian Hartitz checks in with Jimmy Garoppolo’s splits. Vs. the Cardinals he is: 76.0 completion percentage, 9.04 YPA, 8:2 TD:INT total, two games with 300-plus yards. Vs. everyone else he is: 66 completion percentage, 7.39 YPA, 10:8 TD:INT total, zero 300-yard performances.

Todd Gurley’s 25 carries were seven more than he had posted in any game so far. Maybe the Rams’ plan is finally coming into focus. Pick their spots with Gurley early in the year, then feature him down the stretch with Jared Goff descending further into madness.

Awards Section

Week 11 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Mark Ingram, WR John Brown, WR D.J. Chark, WR Calvin Ridley, TE Ryan Griffin (welp)

(True) Tweet of the Week, from Andre Weingarten: This is Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 17th start vs a former team lol.

Arizona Cardinals Team Account Tweet of the Week, from Falcons RB Brian Hill: I should apologize to my fantasy owners but I really don’t care😂

The You’re Playing Bill O’Brien Award: "I didn't think we were gonna do them like that,” were Earl Thomas’ thoughts following the Ravens’ beatdown of Houston.

The Remember Week 1? Award: John Ross going 7/158/2 as Andy Dalton dropped 418 in Seattle.