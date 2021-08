Associated Press

Even if it was a preseason game, Buffalo quarterback Mitchell Trubisky gained possibly a small measure of satisfaction at Soldier Field on Saturday. Trubisky led the Bills on four touchdown drives in their first four possessions against his former team in a 41-15 preseason victory over the Bears. Greeted by Chicago fans with a mix of both boos and cheers, Trubisky finished 20 of 28 for 221 yards with a touchdown and played the entire first half.