Mitchell Trubisky youth football camp July 10-12 at Mentor High School

Jun. 6—Dates for the annual Mitchell Trubisky Mentor Youth Football Camp are set.

The three-day camp at Mentor High School will be July 10 to July 12.

Trubisky's name has been attached to the camp since 2018 when the Mentor graduate and Ohio Mr. Football winner was the Bears' starting quarterback.

We are excited to announce the 2024 Mitchell Trubisky Mentor Football Youth Camp! The camp will be at the JTO on July 10-12 from 9 am-12 pm. Please visit https://t.co/3n44lHKhem for registration! #Team100 #onceacard

— Matt Gray (@Coach_MattGray) May 13, 2024

Since then, Trubisky has played for the Bills and Steelers. This past offseason, Trubisky signed with Buffalo and will be the backup to QB Josh Allen.

The cost of the camp is $125 and is for all elementary students entering grades one through six.

There will be offensive, defensive and special teams instruction during the camp. Each student will receive a camp T-shirt, a student pass to all home Mentor football games, and a signed picture with Trubisky.

Each camp session is 9 a.m. to noon. Here's a breakdown of each day:

—9 to 9:10 a.m.: Announcements

—9:10 to 9:30 a.m.: Warmups

—9:30 to 10:10 a.m.: Individual offensive position instruction

—10:10 to 10:40 a.m.: Individual defensive position instruction

—10:40 to 11:10 a.m: Punting, kicking, passing, long-snapping and catching instruction

—11:10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Testing for 40-yard dash, short shuttle, long shuttle and catching instruction

—11:30 a.m. to noon: Touch football team competition

Campers are required each day to bring a water bottle, rubber spikes, shorts and a shirt. Mentor coaches and current Mentor players will run the camp.

To register for the camp, go to mentorredline.com. For more information, contact Mentor head football coach Matt Gray at gray@mentorschools.org.