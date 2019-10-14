Mitchell Trubisky throws at Monday’s practice

The Bears had hoped their starting quarterback would return this week after their off week. Mitchell Trubisky returned to practice Monday.

It remains to be seen whether he will return to game action Sunday against the Saints.

“His situation again for us is just seeing exactly where he’s at with pain,” coach Matt Nagy said Monday, via video from the team, “just all of us collaborating exactly to see where he is so we can make a decision as to which way we want to go for this week, if he’s ready or if he’s not ready.”

Trubisky injured his left shoulder in the Week Four game against the Vikings. He began throwing again Monday, and Nagy said Trubisky was not on a pitch count.

“I thought he looked good, but we’ll see as the week goes exactly how he feels and where he’s at,” Nagy said.

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (hand), offensive lineman Ted Larsen (knee) and receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion) also practiced Monday, Nagy said.

Nagy offered no update on defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (elbow), with the Bears still deciding whether Hicks goes on injured reserve.