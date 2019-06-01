Mitchell Trubisky threw out a great first pitch....AND put Aaron Rodgers to shame

Michael Walton
NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears offensive line certainly looks ready for the 2019 season.

Before Friday night's White Sox game against the Indians, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw out the first pitch and got some regular season quality pass-blocking from his offensive line.

It is never to early to get in some practice reps, no matter how light the intensity. The great pitch from Trubisky certainly elicited some great responses from the fans. 

June 11 is the first date for the Bears' mandatory minicamp and June 15 is the deadline for a franchise- or transition-tagged player to sign a multiyear contract extension.

The official start of training camp is July 24 and as White Sox fans can attest, the Bears' O-line definitely looks ready to go.

UPDATE:

Trubisky endeared himself even more to the Bears and White Sox faithful, chugging a beer with the best of them. 

