Mitchell Trubisky threw out a great first pitch....AND put Aaron Rodgers to shame originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Bears offensive line certainly looks ready for the 2019 season.

Before Friday night's White Sox game against the Indians, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw out the first pitch and got some regular season quality pass-blocking from his offensive line.

Lol Mitch Trubisky really had his o-line line up and block for him while he threw the first pitch out on the South Side. pic.twitter.com/FDgYL1JDIc — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 1, 2019

It is never to early to get in some practice reps, no matter how light the intensity. The great pitch from Trubisky certainly elicited some great responses from the fans.

OMG, can they do kicker tryouts there next, kicking it to the plate from, IDK...43 yards away? 😂 — (((Mike McElwee))) (@MJMcElwee) June 1, 2019

perfect spiral 🐻⬇️ — Daaa Cubs (@cubswin_21) June 1, 2019

They are family — Mark Eddy (@MarkEddy17) June 1, 2019

There was motion! — Mario (@mariomayor34) June 1, 2019

June 11 is the first date for the Bears' mandatory minicamp and June 15 is the deadline for a franchise- or transition-tagged player to sign a multiyear contract extension.

The official start of training camp is July 24 and as White Sox fans can attest, the Bears' O-line definitely looks ready to go.

UPDATE:

Trubisky endeared himself even more to the Bears and White Sox faithful, chugging a beer with the best of them.

Mitch Trubisky clearly spends his off days with @fromthe108



(Via: @evan_furry) pic.twitter.com/Dyrqv3qqe2



— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 1, 2019