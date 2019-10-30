Mitchell Trubisky studied tape of TV broadcast for “different perspective” of last game

Bears head coach Matt Nagy is looking for ways to get more out of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and one of this week’s suggestions was that Trubisky watch a copy of the television broadcast of last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

Trubisky said Nagy told him it would give a “different perspective” from the game film that players normally watch because it would show his facial expressions and body language. Specifically, it would show Trubisky how those things would look to his teammates.

Trubisky said at his Wednesday press conference that he looked like a “shell of myself” and that he wants to alter that in the future so that he can be more of a positive presence for his teammates.

“It was mostly just like a guy who looks super serious and kind of tense,” Trubisky said. “And that’s really not me. Especially when you’re going out on the field and playing the game you love. You should be out there having fun, which I usually am. But I’m not showing that. I think I can portray that in different ways that my teammates can feed off.”

Whatever film you watch of Trubisky, it shows that he’s not been productive enough to reach the goals that the Bears set for themselves this season. The Bears will be up for whatever it takes to get that to change, but it’s far from clear that attitude will be everything for the quarterback.