Much has changed for Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky since he last spoke with reporters in December.

The Bears declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract and acquired Nick Foles in trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars in March.

According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Trubisky will speak with reporters on Friday for the first time since the end of the season.

Trubisky has posted a 23-18 record in 41 career starts for the Bears in his first three seasons in Chicago. In 15 starts last season, Trubisky completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,138 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Foles was brought in to provide legitimate competition for Trubisky for the starting job this fall with the battle expected to last well into training camp.

It will be the first Trubisky has addressed the changes to the Bears this offseason and his outlook for what could be his final season in Chicago.

Mitchell Trubisky to speak with reporters on Friday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk