Mitchell Trubisky soon will be “good to go” after left shoulder surgery

Mitchell Trubisky could have a lighter workload during the offseason program. But the Bears quarterback is expected to be full-go for training camp this summer after undergoing surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in January.

“Our expectation is as we get ramped up in the OTAs and minicamps, he’ll be good to go,” General Manager Ryan Pace said Tuesday.

Trubisky injured his left shoulder in the Bears’ victory against the Vikings on Sept. 29. He missed only one game, playing through the injury the rest of the regular season.

His passer rating of 83.0 ranked 28th in the NFL as he threw for 3,183 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Pace was asked whether the shoulder injury could explain Trubisky’s play.

“It’s hard to tell,” Pace said. “It’s obviously there, you know. With it being his non-throwing shoulder, I don’t think it affected that, obviously. But I think when you’re talking about running and doing some of those things, I think that’s probably a factor.”

Pace declared Bears tight end Trey Burton (hip), receiver Anthony Miller (left shoulder) and linebacker Roquan Smith (pectoral) headed toward being healthy for training camp after offseason surgeries.