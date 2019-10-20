Mitchell Trubisky set to play on Sunday

The Bears played without quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in their Week Five loss to the Raiders, but it appears that week off and a bye in Week Six were all the time off his injured left shoulder needed.

Trubisky was listed as questionable after full participation in all three of the team’s practices this week and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is set to start against the Saints in Sunday’s home game.

Chicago has not found strong offensive footing to this point in the season. They’ve fallen short of 300 yards of offense in all five of their games and are averaging 17 points a game.

The Saints defense has not been an easy one to play against this year, so it’s not the softest of landings for Trubisky in his return to the lineup.