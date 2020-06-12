Mitchell Trubisky says he wasn't surprised he didn't get fifth-year option, because he didn't deserve it

At the end of the 2018 season, Mitchell Trubisky was in the Pro Bowl.

Regardless of how Pro Bowl spots are handed out and counted, Trubisky wasn’t a bad quarterback for the Chicago Bears that season. Less than two years later, he’s fighting for his future with the team and he knows it.

The Bears didn’t exercise the fifth-year option on the second pick of the 2017 draft this offseason. That was expected after Trubisky struggled in 2019 and drew the ire of seemingly every Bears fan.

Trubisky wasn’t upset by that decision. In fact, he said it was deserved.

Mitchell Trubisky not surprised he didn’t get fifth-year option

Trubisky admitted during a conference call with reporters that his play didn’t merit the Bears giving him the extra year on his rookie deal.

Trubisky says he wasn't surprised his fifth-year option was not picked up. "I felt like the way I played didn't merit that." He is attacking the season doing everything he can to get the team back to the playoffs. He is "very motivated" and "eager to work". @WBBMNewsradio — Jeff Joniak (@JeffJoniak) June 12, 2020

The writing was on the wall. The Bears made a significant move at quarterback this offseason, trading for Nick Foles. Even though coach Matt Nagy said Trubisky would begin training camp ahead of Foles, he termed it a true competition. The Bears probably didn’t trade for Foles because they believe Trubisky will start all 16 games.

Trubisky wasn’t too thrilled with the move, but is using it as motivation.

Mitch Trubisky speaking for the first time since December today with reporters. On the Foles trade: “I think I was pissed off - in a good way...I still feel like this is my team—I’m all for the Bears getting better and helping us win games” @WBBMNewsradio — Jeff Joniak (@JeffJoniak) June 12, 2020

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky warms up before an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 5, 2019 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Trubisky faces big season

Trubisky can still become the quarterback Chicago wanted when it took him second overall. If he wins the job over Foles in camp and has a big season, the Bears will either extend him or give him the franchise tag. The best possible outcome for the Bears is Trubisky becoming a star this season. It’s not like he doesn’t have the talent or hasn’t flashed some ability to play at a high level, despite his flaws.

Trubisky said he’s excited for the season and in regards to his future, “Whatever happens after that is out of my control.”

Trubisky’s comments about his fifth-year option indicate he understands what is at stake this season. To this point, he hasn’t done enough to establish himself as the Bears’ franchise quarterback. He still has this season to prove otherwise.

