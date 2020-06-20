Mitchell Trubisky is reportedly training with the same QB guru who helped Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Garoppolo, Kirk Cousins and Ryan Tannehill.

Erik Lambert of Sports Mockery ID'd Jeff Christiansen working alongside Trubisky in a workout video posted earlier this week.

Christiansen is a former NFL QB who now runs the Chicago-based Throw It Deep Training Academy, which helps both quarterbacks and wide receivers.

On the Throw It Deep website, there are testimonies from some of his clients, like this quote from Garoppolo, "I would never be here without Coach Christiansen."

"Jeff worked to improve my footwork, which immediately improved my accuracy," said Cousins.

In addition to Christiansen, Trubisky has other new voices in the QB room to help him improve. The Bears brought in John DeFillipo to act as their new quarterbacks coach and Bill Lazor as the new offensive coordinator.

RELATED: Bears RB Tarik Cohen's NFL future hinges on 2020 contract year

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Mitchell Trubisky reportedly working with QB guru who helped Patrick Mahomes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago