Mitchell Trubisky relishing opportunity to do better against Packers this time

The Bears offense opened the 2019 season by throwing up a dud against the Packers in a 10-3 loss that was followed by Packers cornerback Tramon Williams saying that the key to victory was making Mitchell Trubisky play quarterback.

Green Bay took away the quarterback’s ability to make plays with his feet and watched him go 26-of-45 passes for 228 yards and an interception. Other teams tried to follow a similar blueprint and Trubisky put up several other stinkers before righting the ship the last two weeks.

On Wednesday, Trubisky said that he had not heard Williams’s comments before and said he gets “enough motivation from the outside” to pay attention to someone pointing out something that was readily apparent to the naked eye. He also said he’s looking forward to this weekend’s chance to do better.

“I didn’t play the way I wanted to [in] the first game — that’s fairly obvious,” Trubisky said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “So for him to say something about it — I mean, that’s just an obvious statement, I guess. I want to play better. Got a great opportunity to do that this week.”

Trubisky said he feels the Bears have “a newfound identity” on offense since that September matchup and they’ll need it to result in a third straight strong performance to keep any playoff hopes breathing in Chicago.