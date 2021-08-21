Mitchell Trubisky receives mixed reception in return to Soldier Field

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Sugrue
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The decision to cheer, boo, or not give any reaction to the return of Mitchell Trubisky has finally been resolved.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback got the start for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday and entered the game a few minutes into the first quarter following a three and out by the Bears.

When Trubisky entered the huddle for the Bills, Soldier Field showed him a (mostly) warm welcome, many cheering the quarterback who led the Bears offense over the last few years. There were some boos, however, as fans wanted to show their displeasure for the lack of success Trubisky had.

Trubisky wasn’t fazed by the reaction either way, however, as he led the Bills down the field in methodical fashion. The Bills scored on a touchdown run thanks to running back Devin Singletary. Trubisky was 5 for 7 with 53 yards on his opening drive.

The Bills lead the Bears 13-0 midway through the first quarter.

List

Everything we know heading into Bears' preseason game vs. Bills

View 8 items

Recommended Stories