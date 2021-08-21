Mitchell Trubisky receives mixed reception in return to Soldier Field

The decision to cheer, boo, or not give any reaction to the return of Mitchell Trubisky has finally been resolved.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback got the start for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday and entered the game a few minutes into the first quarter following a three and out by the Bears.

When Trubisky entered the huddle for the Bills, Soldier Field showed him a (mostly) warm welcome, many cheering the quarterback who led the Bears offense over the last few years. There were some boos, however, as fans wanted to show their displeasure for the lack of success Trubisky had.

Sounds like a mix of cheers & boos (mainly cheers) for former #Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) August 21, 2021

70% applause for mitch. 30% weirdos and lames. — Bear Down Report™️🐻⬇️🔊 (@BearDown_Report) August 21, 2021

Mitchell Trubisky takes the field to a mostly positive reaction. Welcome back 10. — Bears On Tap (@BearsOnTap) August 21, 2021

Mitchell Trubisky stepped out to Soldier Field receiving a mixed reaction, with some cheers, some boos. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 21, 2021

Trubisky wasn’t fazed by the reaction either way, however, as he led the Bills down the field in methodical fashion. The Bills scored on a touchdown run thanks to running back Devin Singletary. Trubisky was 5 for 7 with 53 yards on his opening drive.

Story continues

The Bills lead the Bears 13-0 midway through the first quarter.

List