Mitchell Trubisky praises Giants coach Brian Daboll

The New York Giants are rumored to be contemplating signing quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in free agency, not just as a backup for Daniel Jones but perhaps as a possible successor.

The Giants have tentatively put their chips on Jones, who is entering his fourth season with the club, but are unlikely to exercise Jones’ fifth-year option this spring.

That leaves the Giants’ long-term quarterback plans in a lurch and the possibilities are beginning to emerge. Jones has been often injured and wildly inconsistent but many believe the infrastructure in which he’s had to operate is the main culprit for his failures.

The new regime in East Rutherford wants to see if that is actually the case or if Jones is part of the problem or part of the solution. They’ll have to hedge that bet with a viable alternative. Enter Trubisky, a former first-round NFL pick who has also had a rocky ride since being selected second overall by the Chicago Bears in 2017.

Trubisky left Chicago after four seasons and found a home in Buffalo last year backing up Josh Allen. He is an impending free agent again and the best fit for him is possibly with his Buffalo offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, who is now the head coach of the Giants.

Trubisky told ESPN’s Adam Schefter in a recent podcast that he learned a lot from Daboll and that he enjoyed his time with Allen and the rest of the quarterback room. That also consisted of Davis Webb and quarterback coach Shea Tierney, who are both now with the Giants.

Trubisky was asked his impression of the Giants’ offense with those new faces running the show.

“I think of Coach Daboll right away just because of my connection with him right away in Buffalo,” Trubisky said. “I’m excited to see what he does in New York. I don’t know where I’m gonna go, but I know whatever he does there he’s going to do a great job with that offense. He’s a great leader of men. He’s real and authentic with all the guys and I think that’s why so many people respected him in our building. I’m excited to see what he’s going to do.

“And then of course, New York, you think of the city. I haven’t been to New York many times but you think of big New York City and the Giants. I know coach Daboll will do a great job and I’m excited to see that offense.”

Many hear Trubisky’s name and cringe. His tenure in Chicago was seen as an overall failure and did not live up to his draft stature. The reality is, it wasn’t as bad as one might think.

Trubisky has a 29-21 record as an NFL starter (by contrast, Jones is 12-26) and was actually named to the Pro Bowl in 2018. Trubisky also holds the Bears’ record for completions and passing yards by a rookie, was the fastest quarterback to throw for 10,000 yards and started two postseason games.

