Mitchell Trubisky officially out; Akiem Hicks questionable

Mitchell Trubisky made the trip to London with the Bears, but he will not play. The team officially ruled Trubisky out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

The Bears are optimistic they will get their quarterback back in the lineup in Week Seven after a bye next week.

He injured his left shoulder in the first quarter against the Vikings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chase Daniel will make his fifth career start. He went 1-1 in Trubisky’s stead last year.

The Bears list defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (knee) as questionable. He returned to a limited practice Friday.

Chicago left receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion) and offensive lineman Ted Larsen (knee) at home, ruling them out Thursday. Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (hand) won’t play despite making the trip.

Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) is doubtful.

Offensive lineman Kyle Long (hip) and linebacker Roquan Smith (not injury related) will play Sunday.