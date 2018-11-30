Mitchell Trubisky not quite ready to return, listed as doubtful for Bears game vs. Giants

The Chicago Bears did well on Thanksgiving on the road against divisional rival Detroit, with backup quarterback Chase Daniel making his first start since 2014.

Daniel will likely have another road test Sunday because starter Mitchell Trubisky is listed as doubtful for the team’s Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.

Trubisky back at practice, not ready to play yet

Sidelined again: Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is listed as doubtful for the team’s game against the Giants on Sunday. Trubisky has an injury to his throwing shoulder. (AP)

Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters on Friday that Trubisky had been cleared to throw by the team’s medical staff and did some throwing in practice. He still seems seems unlikely to play after just one practice, especially when he was a limited participant in it.

Trubisky injured his right (throwing) shoulder in Chicago’s Nov. 18 game against the Vikings.

Bears exercising caution

The Bears are being cautious with Trubisky, taking the big-picture view of things. They took a similar approach with pass-rusher Khalil Mack and receiver Allen Robinson II earlier this season. Trubisky’s injury is not considered a long-term situation.

Chicago is leading the NFC North at 8-3, with Minnesota in second place at 6-4-1. Though the Giants are playing better, winning in Weeks 9 and 10 before losing last week, Chicago’s defense can probably provide another big assist, as it did last week against Detroit, when corner Eddie Jackson’s fourth-quarter pick-six gave the Bears the winning touchdown.

Better to have Trubisky at full strength for January than rush him back now.

Trubisky: ‘I’m just getting closer’

Trubisky met with reporters Thursday, the first time since his injury.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “I’m just getting closer and closer every day, just going through this process, trusting the plan they have for me and trying to get better every day.

“I’m just trying to get ready to get back as soon as possible. When that decision is made by the people above, the trainers and docs and everything, then I’ll be ready to go. But I’m feeling good, and that’s the important thing. I’m just excited for where this football team is at.”

