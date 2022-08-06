It’s non-binding depth chart season in the NFL, and the Steelers have released one. With an ongoing quarterback competition, the first unofficial hierarchy officially places Mitchell Trubisky at the top of the stack.

He’s No. 1, Mason Rudolph is No. 2, and rookie Kenny Pickett appears at No. 3.

Trubisky has consistently been the starter throughout camp. As Peter King said last weekend, Trubisky essentially has been told that it’s his job to lose.

Although the team’s rookie first-rounder is buried (for now) on the depth chart, second-rounder George Pickens is listed as one of the team’s three starting receivers. Fellow rookie Calvin Austin III lands on the fourth string.

Trubisky, the second overall pick in 2017, spent four years with the Bears before being becoming a free agent. He served as the backup to Josh Allen in Buffalo last year. He signed a two-year deal with the Steelers early in free agency.

Mitchell Trubisky No. 1, Kenny Pickett No. 3 on initial Steelers depth chart originally appeared on Pro Football Talk