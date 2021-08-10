Mitchell Trubisky: It’s nice to be in a place where people want you

Mitchell Trubisky helped lead the Bears to the postseason last year and started the team’s playoff loss to the Saints.

And then the Bears decided to move on.

Chicago had traded up to select Trubisky at No. 2 overall in 2017. The quarterback even compiled a 29-21 record as a starter in four seasons, throwing for 10,609 yards with 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions.

But it became clear that both the player and organization needed a divorce. So, Trubisky ended up with the Bills to back up Josh Allen.

Being a No. 2 wasn’t Trubisky’s original objective in free agency. But then it became clear to him that Buffalo would be the best option to further his career.

“At first, I wanted to go to a spot where I would get to compete for a starting position, but the right situation didn’t come up and the opportunity wasn’t there,” Trubisky said Tuesday, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “I looked at the next best thing, where I could continue to develop and continue to progress and become a better player and a person and fell into this organization, and I loved it ever since coming to Buffalo.”

Trubisky didn’t directly mention the Bears, but it’s easy enough to read between the lines in his comments.

“It’s just really nice to be a part of a great team and be somewhere where people want you here, and they care about how you’re progressing as a person, as a player,” Trubisky said. “It was an interesting process, but I feel like I’m right where I’m supposed to be right now, and I’m enjoying being here.”

Still, Trubisky said he didn’t feel like he got a raw deal with the Bears letting him walk.

“I kind of saw it coming, just the way I was progressing. Year Two was really good and then Year Three and Four, not as good,” Trubisky said. “I was dealing with some injuries and some other things going on there, but like I said, it was disappointing but it wasn’t a surprise. Throughout the process, you can kind of see that they were just continuously believing in me less and less, and that’s just kind of how that process went.”

If Trubisky plays well in the preseason, he could raise his stock to potentially compete for a starting role in 2022. With Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll likely to be one of the hot coaching candidates in the coming cycle, Trubisky is in a solid situation to build for the future.

Mitchell Trubisky: It’s nice to be in a place where people want you originally appeared on Pro Football Talk