Mitchell Trubisky on moving football down field: I got to get these playmakers the ball
He was a star of training camp and the preseason. Through two regular-season games, receiver George Pickens has largely become an afterthought. Despite fairly extensive playing time (71 percent of the snaps in Week One and 85 percent in Week Two), Pickens has six targets and two catches, for 26 total yards. From his perspective, [more]
Mitch Trubisky won the starting quarterback job in Pittsburgh during training camp by basically not losing it. The Steelers (1-1) have put together two touchdown drives in two games heading into Thursday's visit to Cleveland (1-1), a ratio that needs to change if Pittsburgh wants to be a factor in what looks like a wide-open AFC North. “We've just got to score more points,” Trubisky said Tuesday.
In this Mets post game news conference, Pete Alonso credited Francisco Lindor and Mark Canha with great at-bats to get on base prior to his three-run homer in the sixth inning.
The pilot flying the plane that came down in the English Channel, killing Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala, previously complained that the aircraft was "dodgy", according to audio obtained by the BBC.
The decision to impose a one-game suspension on receiver Mike Evans was only part of the league’s reaction to Sunday’s brouhaha between the Bucs and the Saints. The NFL also had a message for the team and former head coach Bruce Arians. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL sent a [more]
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron. [more]
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is worried for Trey Lance's future with the 49ers after his season-ending ankle injury.
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has 537 passing yards with three TD passes and four INTs through two games this season.
This week's storyline is the status of Chargers QB Justin Herbert.
The Alabama football schedule for 2023 was released on Tuesday. Here's the full list of opponents and dates.
The Chiefs quarterback has been spotted at area high school football games.
Was Herm Edwards fired on the field after Arizona States loss to Eastern Michigan? Video of the football coach chatting with ASU Athletic Director Ray Anderson surfaced that seems to suggest Edwards didnt make it back to the locker room with his job.
The Trey Lance injury has some short and long-term ramifications for the 49ers. @nicholasmcgee24 breaks down both sides here:
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens discuss the best options for fantasy teams that need to use the waiver wire for help this week.
Trevor Immelman has revealed that he had to leave Louis Oosthuizen out of his International Team to face the United States in this week’s Presidents Cup because the South African appeared on posters and the website advertising the £20 million launch event of the rebel LIV series in Hertfordshire in June.
I’ve resisted writing this for most of the day. I wanted to have a cooling-off period. A chance to R-E-L-A-X. Serenity now. Insanity later. My mind has not changed. Although the Week One game between the Packers and Vikings prompted some to think that new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell had tapped into a stronger, better, [more]
Hart, who played for the Titans last season, allegedly swung at a Tennessee player and connected with a coach instead.