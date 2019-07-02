Mitchell Trubisky is the most popular bet for NFL MVP originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Mitchell Trubisky remains a long shot to win the NFL MVP this coming season, but that's not stopping bettors from taking a shot on the Bears quarterback.

Trubisky opened with 75-to-1 odds from Ceaser's Palace and Westgate has since posted him at a whopping 200-to-1.

Bears fans and bettors who simply like long odds on a young quarterback with a talented roster have apparently taken that bet in big numbers. Trubisky is the most popular bet to win NFL MVP.

This doesn't mean he is the favorite, or anything close. Patrick Mahomes is still the favorite and there are plenty of other quarterbacks higher up the list. Khalil Mack's odds aren't even as long as Trubisky's, but long odds make for a tempting bet.

