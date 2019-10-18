Mitchell Trubisky listed as questionable to face Saints

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky got in another full practice session on Friday, but the Bears aren’t ready to say he’ll be back in the starting lineup against the Saints.

Trubisky sat out the team’s Week Five loss to the Raiders with a left shoulder injury and said this week that he would wear a harness on the shoulder if he’s back in the lineup. While all signs point to that happening, the Bears listed Trubisky as questionable on their final injury report of the week.

“That’s where we have him at. I like where he’s at. So far he’s stacked good days together,” head coach Matt Nagy said.

Guard Ted Larsen (knee) is also listed as questionable. Larsen or Rashaad Coward is expected to take over at right guard with Kyle Long on injured reserve.

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (hand, knee) got the same tag as the other two Bears and is the only other player on Friday’s injury report.