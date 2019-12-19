Mitchell Trubisky knows comparisons to Watson, Mahomes are “never going to stop”

Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were selected to their second Pro Bowls on Tuesday. Mitchell Trubisky, drafted ahead of both in 2017, was not.

The Bears quarterback knows, no matter what he does, he forever will hear comparisons to Mahomes and Watson.

“The comparisons are out there, and they are never going to stop,” Trubisky said, via Jeff Dickerson of ESPN. “It’s kind of me, Pat and Deshaun are kind of all grouped together because we are in the same draft class, drafted in the first round and all that. But there are no do-overs. We are where we are.”

The Bears traded up to No. 2 overall to select Trubisky. Kansas City picked Mahomes 10th overall, and Watson went to the Texans at No. 12.

Trubisky has played more games but has fewer touchdowns, fewer yards and more interceptions than Mahomes or Watson. His 22 regular-season wins are the same as Mahomes and one less than Watson, but Mahomes also has a postseason victory.

The Bears are eliminated from playoff contention.

“Our careers are going in different paths, and they will for the rest of time, and they’ll be compared against each other,” Trubisky said. “It’s just the nature of the beast, but I’m in competition with myself and just trying to be the best version of me and go out there and win games for the Chicago Bears. It’s just something that I can’t control. It is what it is. But two good guys to be compared to. Hopefully we just keep getting better and help the league.”