Mitchell Trubisky just had one of the best games in the history of Bears QBs -- in one half

Remember when Bears fans were out on Mitchell Trubisky??

Coming into Sunday's game, many people -- including yours truly -- saw this matchup as a chance for Trubisky to redeem his early season struggles. Well!

A Bears QB hasn't had 5 TDs in a game since 1949.



Mitch Trubisky has 5 in the FIRST HALF. pic.twitter.com/aOia4i4F8R



— ESPN (@espn) September 30, 2018

Not only that, but:

Mitchell Trubisky has 5 Pass TD in the 1st half. He the first player with at least 5 Pass TD in a single half since Aaron Rodgers had 6 in the 1st half on November 9, 2014 against the Bears.



The last Bears QB to throw 5 Pass TD in a game was Johnny Lujack in 1949 (6). pic.twitter.com/jxupPur4AJ



— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 30, 2018

It's been a jaw-dropping first half for Trubisky and the Bears offense. Yeah, Tampa Bay's defense is baaaaaaad, but whatever! Enjoy the moment.

Want to watch all those record-setting touchdowns? Hell yes you do:

L👀kin' forward to a lot more of this from 10 & 12!#TBvsCHI | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/BcuhmcghdR

Too easy, too pretty, too many touchdowns. Wait, no, not that last one. pic.twitter.com/j96VKw4cGS

✨ Magic Mitch ✨



This toss to Gabriel makes 5 for him in the 1st half. pic.twitter.com/sXqgdqRm07



— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 30, 2018

Everyone back on the bandwagon!