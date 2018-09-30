Mitchell Trubisky just had one of the best games in the history of Bears QBs -- in one half
Remember when Bears fans were out on Mitchell Trubisky??
Coming into Sunday's game, many people -- including yours truly -- saw this matchup as a chance for Trubisky to redeem his early season struggles. Well!
A Bears QB hasn't had 5 TDs in a game since 1949.
Mitch Trubisky has 5 in the FIRST HALF. pic.twitter.com/aOia4i4F8R
— ESPN (@espn) September 30, 2018
Not only that, but:
Mitchell Trubisky has 5 Pass TD in the 1st half. He the first player with at least 5 Pass TD in a single half since Aaron Rodgers had 6 in the 1st half on November 9, 2014 against the Bears.
The last Bears QB to throw 5 Pass TD in a game was Johnny Lujack in 1949 (6). pic.twitter.com/jxupPur4AJ
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 30, 2018
It's been a jaw-dropping first half for Trubisky and the Bears offense. Yeah, Tampa Bay's defense is baaaaaaad, but whatever! Enjoy the moment.
Want to watch all those record-setting touchdowns? Hell yes you do:
Trubisky. Burton.
39-yard @ChicagoBears TD! #DaBears #TBvsCHI
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/k4DDRJuh2F
— NFL (@NFL) September 30, 2018
L👀kin' forward to a lot more of this from 10 & 12!#TBvsCHI | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/BcuhmcghdR
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 30, 2018
Too easy, too pretty, too many touchdowns. Wait, no, not that last one. pic.twitter.com/j96VKw4cGS
— Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) September 30, 2018
#10's makin' it RAIN! This one goes to @jbellamydareal.#TBvsCHI | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/9HbUr49f5r
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 30, 2018
✨ Magic Mitch ✨
This toss to Gabriel makes 5 for him in the 1st half. pic.twitter.com/sXqgdqRm07
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 30, 2018
Everyone back on the bandwagon!