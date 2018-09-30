Mitchell Trubisky just had one of the best games in the history of Bears QBs -- in one half

Cam Ellis
NBC Sports Chicago

Remember when Bears fans were out on Mitchell Trubisky??

Coming into Sunday's game, many people -- including yours truly -- saw this matchup as a chance for Trubisky to redeem his early season struggles. Well! 

Not only that, but: 

It's been a jaw-dropping first half for Trubisky and the Bears offense. Yeah, Tampa Bay's defense is baaaaaaad, but whatever! Enjoy the moment. 

Want to watch all those record-setting touchdowns? Hell yes you do: 

Everyone back on the bandwagon! 

What to Read Next