Mitchell Trubisky to Giants gaining more and more steam

Are the New York Giants going to overpay for a backup quarterback? Are they going to spend upwards of $20 million at the position despite being over the salary cap a week prior to the new league year?

You wouldn’t think the answer to either of those questions would be “yes,” but the idea of Mitchell Trubisky landing in East Rutherford is beginning to smoke like a chimney.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports has been checking in on the Trubisky rumors and found a team who genuinely believes he’ll end up with the Giants.

Quick note on a QB not named Wilson or Rodgers: Spoke to a team in the thick of it for a competitive backup QB in free agency, and they have a strong belief that Mitchell Trubisky is going to end up with the New York Giants and competing with Daniel Jones for the starting job. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 8, 2022

It’s just one team and for now, they’ll remain anonymous. However, there seems to be a growing sentiment that general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll will hedge their bets with a guy they’re familiar with — it’s all about that trust factor.

Still, it’s important to remember that it’s lying season in the NFL. With free agency a week away and team’s desperate to get the most out of the NFL draft in April, stories will be planted all over. Some of it is genuine, but much of it is not.

That’s not to say the Trubisky rumors lack substance. There’s a lot of smoke there and the connections dating back to Buffalo are obvious. Still, it all boils down to salary cap space plus need versus value. The Giants have a ton of needs and adding a high-priced backup isn’t necessarily solving any of those problems.

Will NY Giants sign Mitch Trubisky? - Powered By PickUp

Story continues

List