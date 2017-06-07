Mitchell Trubisky focused on mastering offense, not contract

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is the only member of the Bears’ draft class without a contract, but that’s not the biggest factor on his mind as the team’s offseason program nears its close.

Trubisky said Tuesday that he’s not spending time worrying about the offset language or bonus structure discussions that represent the only real hold-ups to getting rookie deals done under the current CBA. Trubisky said, via the Chicago Sun-Times, that he’ll “be out here at practice every day” working on the things that are causing him concern.

“Probably in the pre-snap operation, just getting the line set, getting the protection right and just knowing everybody’s job,” Trubisky said, via the team’s website. “I can throw the football and do all the stuff that comes natural. It’s just mastering the offense and being in charge at the helm of the offense. That’s where I need to continue to grow. That takes time. So I just keep coming out here and working on it and try to lead every day.”

Trubisky has been bumped up to second-team work with Mark Sanchez missing time due to a knee injury and preseason work will likely determine whether his mastery of the offense has increased to a point that the team will be comfortable with him in that role for the regular season.