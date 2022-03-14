Mitchell Trubisky could be the very short-term bridge quarterback in Pittsburgh

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Giants
    New York Giants
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Five years ago in Chicago, the Bears signed quarterback Mike Glennon in free agency. The significance of the move was undermined by the decision to make Mitchell Trubisky the second overall pick in the draft.

This year, Trubisky could be playing the role of Glennon.

With no numbers leaked yet on the deal Trubisky will sign with the Steelers, the implication is that the contract isn’t a big-money, earth-shattering transaction. If the actual numbers (and they’ll inevitably be released) prove that, Trubisky could be more than just an upgrade to Mason Rudolph. Trubisky potentially may be cover for a potential effort to draft a new franchise quarterback in round one.

Before Ben Roethlisberger arrived, the Steelers went 20 long years between franchise quarterbacks. If there’s an incoming rookie they like, maybe they make the move with the 20th overall pick in the draft. And if there’s an incoming rookie they really like, maybe they do what they’ve done with other prospects they really liked (Troy Polamalu, Santonio Holmes, Devin Bush) and trade up.

Whatever the plan, the Steelers won’t be sharing it. They’ll be keeping the cards very close to the vest, as they always do. And we’ll find out what their strategy is whenever they execute it.

Don’t be surprised if that strategy entails snaring one of the top quarterbacks with the 20th pick in round one, or something higher if need be.

Mitchell Trubisky could be the very short-term bridge quarterback in Pittsburgh originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Tim Settle plans to sign with Bills

    The Bills spent some time fortifying both sides of the line of scrimmage on Monday. They signed guard Rodger Saffold and extended the contract of center Mitch Morse early in the day and moved on to the other side of the ball a little later. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that defensive tackle Tim Settle [more]

  • Steelers and OT Chuks Okorafor agree to terms on new contract

    Pittsburgh keeps their starting offensive tackles in place.

  • NFL world reacts to news Mitch Trubisky will sign with Steelers

    Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is getting another shot as a starter as he's expected to sign with Steelers. Here's how Twitter reacted:

  • QB Mitchell Trubisky statement on joining the Steelers

    Mitchell Trubisky is ready to get to work.

  • Browns agree to terms with Taven Bryan on a one-year deal

    Defensive tackle Taven Bryan has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Browns, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. Bryan, 26, leaves Jacksonville after four seasons. The Jaguars made him a first-round choice, No. 29 overall, in 2018. He started only 17 games, while seeing action in 63. Bryan totaled [more]

  • Giants free agency and trade buzz: Big Blue agrees to three-year deal with OL Mark Glowinski

    Here's the latest Giants free agency and trade buzz during the 2022 NFL offseason.

  • Lawrence Tynes wants Giants to stay away from Mitchell Trubisky

    Two-time Super Bowl champion, Lawrence Tynes, wants absolutely nothing to do with QB Mitchell Trubisky on the New York Giants.

  • How the Pittsburgh Steelers can get the most out of Mitchell Trubisky

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky. Here is how offensive coordinator Matt Canada can get the most out of him.

  • Arthur Maulet signs two-year deal with Steelers

    Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet announced his re-signing with the team on social media. Maulet signed a two-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Maulet played primarily slot corner last season. He joined the team as a free agent last year and helped replace Mike Hilton, who left for the Bengals. Maulet appeared in [more]

  • Jets free agency and trade buzz: C.J. Uzomah agrees to three-year, $24 million deal with Jets

    Here's the latest Jets free agency and trade buzz during the 2022 NFL offseason...

  • Breaking down the Steelers picks in a new Draft Wire mock draft

    The Steelers play it safe in this new mock draft.

  • AP sources: Chargers, J.C. Jackson agree to 5-year contract

    Cornerback J.C. Jackson agreed to a five-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers Monday, continuing the franchise's aggressive makeover of the defense. Jackson became one of the top available free agents after the New England Patriots did not apply the franchise tag to him last week. The Chargers had already made a splash last Thursday when they agreed to acquire edge rusher Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears for two draft picks.

  • Report: Deshaun Watson set to meet with Panthers, Saints in Houston tonight

    The trade of Deshaun Watson from Houston is moving along now that a grand jury has declined to indict the quarterback on criminal charges related to accusations of misconduct raised by several women. Watson, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, has meetings scheduled with the Saints and the Panthers for Monday evening in [more]

  • T.Y. Hilton: I’m a free agent, so if you want me, come get me

    T.Y. Hilton was drafted by the Colts in the third round in 2012. The four-time Pro Bowl receiver has signed three contracts with the team during his 10 seasons in Indianapolis. But Hilton, 32, is a free agent with an uncertain future. He has not played every game in a season since 2017, which was [more]

  • Evan Engram set to sign with Jaguars

    The Jaguars weren’t finished making a splash on the first day of the NFL’s negotiating window. According to ESPN, tight end Evan Engram has agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal with Jacksonville that could escalate to $10 million with incentives. Engram spent his first five seasons with the Giants. A former first-round pick, New [more]

  • AP Source: Steelers sign QB Trubisky to 2-year deal

    Mitch Trubisky will get a chance to kickstart his career in Pittsburgh, and attempt to replace a likely Hall of Famer in the process. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the veteran quarterback and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the open starting job following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement in January. The agreement was first reported by NFL Network.

  • Report: Panthers, Saints to meet with Texans QB Deshaun Watson on Monday night

    Deshaun Watson may very well be down to just the Panthers and the Saints, with both teams meeting the Texans QB in Houston tonight.

  • Tevin Coleman re-signs with Jets

    Tevin Coleman will spend another year with the Jets. Coleman, the running back who signed a one-year contract with the Jets a year ago, is signing another contract with the Jets now, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 28-year-old Coleman played in 11 games last year, starting five, and had 84 carries or [more]

  • Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t “signed” his new contract

    There’s no reason to think that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be changing his mind about 2022, like Tom Brady did. However, until Rodgers signs his new contract with the Packers, anything can happen. The Packers need to get that contract signed by Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, in order to reduce his 2022 cap [more]

  • J.C. Jackson reflects on leaving Patriots for Chargers in free agency

    J.C. Jackson is leaving the Patriots starting a new chapter with the Chargers after signing a lucrative contract in free agency. The Pro Bowl cornerback shared his thoughts on the move with our Phil Perry.