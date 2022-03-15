Mitchell Trubisky’s contract details include $12.75 million in incentives

Associated Press

Mitchell Trubisky will get a chance to kickstart his career in Pittsburgh, and attempt to replace a likely Hall of Famer in the process. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the veteran quarterback and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the open starting job following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement in January. The agreement was first reported by NFL Network.