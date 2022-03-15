Mitchell Trubisky’s contract details include $12.75 million in incentives
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Buffalo BillsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Pittsburgh SteelersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Details about new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s new contract out. According to multiple sources including NFL reporter, Trubisky has signed a two-year contract with $14.25 million with a total value of $27 million including incentives.
The #Steelers are signing QB Mitch Trubisky to a two-year, $14.25 million deal that's worth up to $27M with incentives, source said.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022
List
Twitter reacts to the Steelers reaching an agreement with QB Mitchell Trubisky