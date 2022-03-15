Mitchell Trubisky’s contract details include $12.75 million in incentives

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Details about new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s new contract out. According to multiple sources including NFL reporter, Trubisky has signed a two-year contract with $14.25 million with a total value of $27 million including incentives.

List

Twitter reacts to the Steelers reaching an agreement with QB Mitchell Trubisky

Recommended Stories