Mitchell Trubisky: Bills brought ‘love of the game’ back

Mitchell Trubisky spoke for the first time since becoming a member of the Buffalo Bills this week. Previously the No. 2 overall pick of the Bears in 2017, the quarterback didn’t want to talk much about his former team in Chicago.

A few words from Trubisky were still pretty telling for both the Bills and Bears.

Trubisky, 26, eventually had a falling out with Chicago after some promising early signs. Despite the positives, Trubisky said he wasn’t all that shocked to not be re-signed.

“Kind of saw it coming,” Trubisky said via video conference. “It was disappointing, but it wasn’t a surprise. Throughout the process, you could kind of continuously [see the Bears] believing in me less and less.”

That led to Trubisky hitting free agency for the first time in his career. While hopeful for a starting job, or at least a chance to compete for one, such opportunities were few and far better, the QB said.

The Bills ended up being a bit of a fallback plan. Trubisky isn’t going to start, but he still liked what Buffalo had to offer.

“At first I wanted to go to an opportunity where I’d be able to compete for the starting position, but the right situation didn’t come up and that opportunity really wasn’t there so I looked for the next best thing where I could continue to develop,” Trubisky said. “I fell into this organization and have loved it ever since.”

Speaking of love, Trubisky even mentioned that his feelings for football itself has come back thanks to the Bills after a rocky road with the Bears. Feeling wanted helps, too.

“The game feels a lot more pure, now, than it did the last couple years. It feels a lot more fun… getting the love back,” Trubisky said. “It’s just really nice to be apart of a great team and be somewhere where people want you here.”

Trubisky’s journey in the NFL is well documented just like any top pick’s would be. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott is well aware of it as well.

Knowing some of those hardships Trubisky has faced, even just seeing his new QB happy brings a smile to McDermott’s face.

“I love it when I see him smile out here because maybe he hasn’t been able to do much of that the last couple years,” McDermott said via press conference. “He’s been a great add to our football team.”

Trubisky’s tenure with the Bills might be short-lived. He only signed a one-year deal earlier this offseason and while he might like Buffalo now, Trubisky would certainly love another chance to be a starter elsewhere in the NFL.

While it could be a quick in and out in Western New York, Trubisky could be an important piece to the puzzle for the Bills if Josh Allen is sidelined for any time in 2021.

Bare minimum, the Bills will get a guy that’s happy to be there if that scenario were to unfold… or at least a guy that’ll be eager to play in Week 2 of the preseason when the Bills head to Chicago.

