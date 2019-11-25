Mitchell Trubisky: We beat Giants, but we weren’t good enough

Mitchell Trubisky wasn’t pulled in the fourth quarter this week and the Bears posted more than 300 yards of offense for the second time this season, but that doesn’t mean it was all smiles in Chicago’s locker room on Sunday.

A 19-14 win over a terrible Giants team elicited sighs of relief rather than lusty cheers when the quarterback looked back on how things played out. The Bears scored 16 points in the third quarter to overcome two Trubisky interceptions, six punts and a Giants team that missed a pair of field goals.

“We scored more points than them, but it’s not good enough,” Trubisky said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “We’ve got to be better in the red zone, we’ve got to be better on third down, we’ve got to be better on offense. Today we found a way to score more points than them. We’ve got to watch it, get better and quit making mistakes.”

The benefit to playing bad teams is finding a way to win games even when you’re not playing all that well. The Bears did that Sunday and they have a chance to play another bad team when they head to Detroit on Thursday, but a finishing stretch of games against the Cowboys, Packers, Chiefs and Vikings will be tough to navigate as long as they remain the same team they’ve been all year.