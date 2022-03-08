Will Mitchell Trubisky again be a starter in the NFL?

After the end of the 2020 season, Mitchell Trubisky’s NFL career was uncertain. Returning to the Chicago Bears wasn’t an option that most people thought was possible. After hearing the rift between Matt Nagy and himself, we now know why.

The free agent quarterback market wasn’t great in 2021, but Trubisky was passed up. Veterans like Ryan Fitzpatrick were offered starting roles right away, but Trubisky had to sit and wait.

As said by Trubisky himself, the options weren’t there. The most interesting offer he got to reset his career was to go to Buffalo and back up Josh Allen. After 50 starts in Chicago — winning 29 of them, and taking the Bears to the playoffs twice in four years — he was now a backup quarterback.

What changed in Buffalo?

What did one year in Buffalo change for Trubisky? Simple: It opened his eyes. He got a chance to have no pressure of being the starter, learn from Josh Allen, and get his mind right.

Trubisky was given a chance that most quarterbacks don’t get after a bad situation gets worse – a reset. At the time, most mocked the decision and now thought of him as a backup quarterback, but maybe he was on to something.

Recently, Allen vouched for his former backup to be a starter in 2022.

“The dude (Trubisky) is an athlete. I don’t think people really understand that,” Allen said. “You give him leeway in an offense to have that mindset of, ‘See it, do it, we trust you.’ He’s going to kill it.”

Maybe that “See it, do it, we trust you” offense Allen was talking about is with Brian Daboll in New York?

The Perception Changed

The perception of Trubisky changed when the struggles of both Justin Fields and Andy Dalton last season in Chicago. Instead of the blame being shifted on Trubisky, Nagy’s offensive scheme was exposed – not working for any of the quarterbacks on his roster.

Those who labeled Trubisky as a bust had to sit and watch poor quarterback play while he was demoted as a backup quarterback in Buffalo. Winning 25 of his 38 starts under Nagy turned out to be pretty good, considering no other starting quarterback has a winning record under Nagy.

Trade Deadline Interest

As confirmed by Bills general manager Brandon Beane himself, teams did show interest in trading for Trubisky before the trade deadline last year. Beane didn’t want to move on Trubisky, as he was a great locker room asset, a great insurance policy, and the relationship he had with Allen.

There was no true reason for Buffalo to move from Trubisky unless the deal overwhelming. If the interest was there at the trade deadline, those same teams might come calling when free agency opens up.

Quarterback Draft Class

Trubisky finds himself in a different spot than last season, as the quarterback class in this year’s draft isn’t as strong. Last year, five quarterbacks were selected in the first round. This year’s draft is considered one of the weaker ones in recent history.

What hurt Trubisky in free agency was the teams needing a quarterback were either rebuilding or wanted to test their luck in the draft. The Jaguars or Jets wouldn’t have made a move on any quarterback, as they both had conviction on their future draft picks (Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.)

Other notable teams that needed quarterbacks but decided to draft one were the 49ers, the Bears (of course), and the Patriots.

Realistic Landing Spots for Trubisky

The options are there for Trubisky to be a starting quarterback in the NFL again. There’s been rumored interest from the Giants, Commanders, Steelers, Broncos, Panthers, and Saints. There’s potential interest from the Buccaneers, as Tom Brady retired this offseason.

If Trubisky is thinking long-term, he wants to go somewhere that is a quarterback away from being successful. Those teams are the Steelers, Saints, and Buccaneers. If Trubisky can return to form, those teams could make the playoffs in 2022.

The Commanders, Panthers, and Broncos are interesting spots. They all had rumored interest in Trubisky last offseason, but all three went in different directions. All three teams still need a quarterback, but are they willing to think of Trubisky as a solution? Or think of him as a bridge option and draft a quarterback?

The Giants make sense as his new team, but they also don’t. Trubisky knows Daboll’s offense, but New York has publically shown support for Daniel Jones. Trubisky, if he can help it, won’t go to a team where he has to battle for the job. He’s going where he can be the Week 1 starter right off the bat.

Long-term or Bridge QB?

Trubisky has the blueprint to turn his career around in his hands, but he has to choose the right team. Going to a team that doesn’t value him as a potential long-term solution could have him in the same situation next year.

If Trubisky signs with a team and they draft a quarterback in April, he will most likely be a bridge quarterback there. If he signs somewhere and they don’t, he has the potential to be a long-term starter there.

He’ll likely sign a one-year prove-it deal somewhere, but he’s going to be paid a handsome amount. Whether they value him as a long-term starter or a bridge quarterback, Trubisky still has to go out there and perform. At just 27 years old, there’s a lot of football ahead of him.

