Mitchell track notches several top finishes at Brandon triangular

Apr. 9—BRANDON, S.D. — A trio of top individual performances from Danaesia Aldridge fronted Mitchell's efforts in its first triangular of the season Tuesday at Brandon Valley against the Lynx and Yankton.

Aldridge claimed the top spot in the 100-meter dash (13.31), and was third in the 400 meter (1:04.13) and third in the triple jump (33 feet, 2.75 inches).

Other top track performances by the girls included the Kernels' 4x100 relay team, which placed first (51.91), behind the efforts of Danny Borja, Lainee Forst, Ava Brannan and Addie Siemsen, and a top finish by the 1600-meter medley relay team (4.49.19), from Brannan, Aubrey Gelderman, Madeline Vogel and Ava Prunty. Avrie London (27.97) and Lainee Forst (28.5) went second and third in the 200 meters, and Sidney Malde was third in the 100 meter hurdles (17.47).

In the field events, Halle Haring and Emerson Smith tied for first in the high jump (4-11), Taylor DeJong won the shot put (33-09), with Lilly Young placing third in the shot put (32-02), and Macey Linke (93-06) and Bre Kirsch (93-01) placed first and second in the javelin.

On the boys' side, the Kernels dominated the 400 meter, with Nathan McCormick placing first (50.64) and Alexier Padilla getting second (50.76). McCormick's success carried over to second-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (11.27), and the 200 meters (23.2).

Mitchell's 1600-meter medley relay team of Oliver Olegario, DJ Sheets, Grayson Hetland and Hunter Paton was first (3:53.5), while Hunter Patton was second in the 1,600-meter run (4:36.46), and Luke LeBrun placed third in the 300-meter hurdles (46.73).

Other top finishes included the Kernels' 4x100 relay team of Oliver Olegario, Caden Olegario, Sheets and Gage Dirksen, which placed third (45.55). Mason Kempt was third in the javelin (125-11) and Sidney Malde notched a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (17.47).

The Kernels will return to the track for the Corn Palace Relays on Saturday, April 13, at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.