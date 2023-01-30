Mitchell Tinsley turns strong NFLPA Bowl week into Shrine Bowl invite

James Franklin went to the transfer portal this past spring and looked for a wide receiver to add depth to the young talent on the roster. He found Mitchell Tinsley, who had a great season, proved to be a reliable target, and helped secure a Rose Bowl win for the Nittany Lions to top it all off.

After a great season in the blue and white, Tinsley is headed to the NFL, but first, he had to head back to Pasadena for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

CBS reporter Emory Hunt gave reports of who stood out during the week’s practice and Tinsley made the cut. He stated “Tinsley had himself a stellar week. We always use the phrase ‘plays bigger than his size’…that aptly described Tinsley’s week.”

He went on to add that “It was surprising to see his measurements juxtaposed to how he performed. You would’ve thought he was 6-5, 225 with how big he played.” He also mentioned that for someone who plays so big that his athleticism was even more impressive when you look at his game as a whole.

After that standout performance Tinsley turned that into a Shrine Game invite. The East-West Shrine game is played in Las Vegas and is right behind the Senior Bowl for being the top senior all-star game. If he can show out at another all-star game in front of NFL teams, he may see his draft stock skyrocket as a result.

